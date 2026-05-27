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Melhores momentos: Grêmio 2 x 2 Montevideo City Torque pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Foto: SILVIO AVILA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 21:19

Melhores momentos: Grêmio 2 x 2 Montevideo City Torque pela Copa Sul-Americana

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