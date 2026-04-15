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Melhores momentos: Grêmio 1 x 0 Deportivo Riestra pela Copa Sul-americana

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 21:31

Melhores momentos de Grêmio 1 x 0 Deportivo Riestra pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026.

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