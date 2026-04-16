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Melhores momentos: Cruzeiro 1 x 2 Universidad Católica pela Libertadores

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Publicado 15/04/2026 às 21:27

Melhores momentos: Cruzeiro 1 - 2 Universidad Católica (CONMEBOL Libertadores)

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