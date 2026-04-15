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Luciano bate bonito da entrada da área e abre placar para o São Paulo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 21:16 • Atualizado 14/04/2026 às 21:19

Luciano bate bonito da entrada da área e abre placar para o São Paulo

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