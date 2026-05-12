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Drama no dérbi de Riade: falha do goleiro brasileiro Bento castiga o Al-Nassr com empate no fim

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/05/2026 às 19:12

Drama no dérbi de Riade: falha do goleiro brasileiro Bento castiga o Al-Nassr com empate no fim

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