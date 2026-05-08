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Cristiano Ronaldo fica livre dentro da área e marca contra o Al-Shabab; veja o gol

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Divulgação / Al-Nassr
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 21:00

Ronaldo fica livre dentro da área e marca contra o Al-Shabab; veja o gol

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