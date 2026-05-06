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Aniversariante do dia: Veja o belo gol do zagueiro Gustavo Gómez pelo Palmeiras na Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Gustavo Gómez - foi o xerife da defesa, comandando a linha defensiva com imposição. Contou com desarmes importantes e anulou bem Gui Negão no ataque do Corinthians (Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 10:43

Aniversariante do dia: Veja o belo gol do zagueiro Gustavo Gómez pelo Palmeiras na Libertadores

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