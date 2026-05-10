Apostas

Corinthians realiza último treino antes do clássico de domingo contra o São Paulo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 22:40

Confira as imagens do treino do Timão que se prepara para o confronto importante pela 15° rodada do Brasileirão.

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