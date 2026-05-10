Apostas

Santos faz último treino antes da partida contra o RB Bragantino pelo Brasileirão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC.
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Santos, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 22:15

Veja as imagens do último treino da equipe santista antes de confronto contra o Massa Bruta na Vila

Conteúdo Patrocinado