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Palmeiras realiza preparação para confronto contra o Remo no Mangueirão; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by CanonFoto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 22:05

Alviverde se preparou para o desafio contra o Remo nesta sexta-feira, confira os bastidores do treinamento.

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