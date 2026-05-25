Apostas

Coritiba x Bahia: veja fotos do jogo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 20:54

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
1/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
2/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
3/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
4/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
5/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
6/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
7/8

Foto: Catarina Brandão/EC Bahia
8/8

Conteúdo Patrocinado