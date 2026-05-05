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Corinthians faz último treino antes de enfrentar Santa Fe; veja galeria de fotos

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 20:50

Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Agência Corinthians
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