Apostas

Corinthians faz último treino antes de enfrentar o Penãrol; veja fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 22:39

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
1/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
2/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
3/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
4/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
5/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
6/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
7/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
8/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
9/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
10/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
11/12

Fotos: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
12/12

Conteúdo Patrocinado