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Melhores momentos: Corinthians 2 x 0 Peñarol pela Copa Libertadores

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(Foto: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 23:57

Melhores momentos de Corinthians 2 x 0 Peñarol pela Copa Libertadores 2026.

 

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