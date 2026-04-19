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Veja fotos do duelo entre Verona e Milan pelo Campeonato Italiano

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 11:50

Foto por PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP
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