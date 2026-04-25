Apostas

Veja fotos do duelo entre Arsenal e Newcastle pelo Campeonato Inglês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 14:28 • Atualizado 25/04/2026 às 15:30

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
1/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
2/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
3/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
4/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
5/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
6/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
7/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
8/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
9/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
10/11

Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
11/11

Conteúdo Patrocinado