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Veja fotos do confronto entre Manchester City e Arsenal pelo Inglês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 14:01

Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Pep Guardiola Mikel Arteta

Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Pep Guardiola

Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Mikel Arteta

Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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Foto por DARREN STAPLES / AFP
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