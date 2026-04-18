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Chelsea x Manchester United: veja fotos do jogo pelo Campeonato Inglês

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 17:25

(Foto: GLYN KIRK / AFP)
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