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Veja fotos do confronto entre Lyon e Auxerre pelo Campeonato Francês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 11:08 • Atualizado 25/04/2026 às 12:04

Foto por ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP
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