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Veja fotos do confronto entre Bayern e Stuttgart pelo Campeonato Alemão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 14:25 • Atualizado 19/04/2026 às 14:34

Foto por AFP
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