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Palmeiras x Athletico-PR: veja fotos do duelo pela 12ª rodada do Brasileirão

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 19:55 • Atualizado 19/04/2026 às 19:56

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