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Melhores momentos da goleada do Chicago Fire sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 17:10

Melhores momentos da goleada do Chicago Fire sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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