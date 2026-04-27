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Renato Gaúcho lamenta escolhas feitas pelo Vasco no duelo contra o Corinthians

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 21:03

Time carioca saio derrotado da Neo Quimica Arena e Renato Gaúcho avalia motivos da derrota.

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