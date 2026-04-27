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João Martins fala sobre vitória do Palmeiras sobre o RB Bragantino

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 22:44

Com uma vitória por 1 a 0, com gol de Flaco Lopez, Palmeiras foi até a casa do Bragantino e saiu com a vitória

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