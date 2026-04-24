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Mac Allister, Szoboszlai e Wirtz chegam para os últimos preparativos do Liverpool

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 18:29

Jogadores do Liverpool FC chegam ao centro de treinamento antes do confronto da Premier League contra o Crystal Palace.

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