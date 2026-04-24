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Ex-Cruzeiro, Arielson marca seu primeiro gol na Liga Saudita na vitória do Damac

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 16:47

Damac – Al Okhdood 1 - 0 | GOL – Arielson Sampaio Galvão

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