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Estêvão completa 19 anos em meio à aflição com lesão que pode tirá-lo da Copa; veja galeria de fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 11:14 • Atualizado 24/04/2026 às 11:16

(Foto: GLYN KIRK / AFP)
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(Foto: Divulgação)
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Foto: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
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Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
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Foto: Cesar Greco/SEP
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