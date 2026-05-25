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Com filho de craque brasileiro, seleção espanhola anuncia atacantes para a Euro sub-17

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 18:40

Enzo Alves, filho do lateral Marcelo marca presença na lista de convocados da seleção espanhola.

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