Apostas

Com retornos importantes, Tricolor volta a treinar com foco na Copa Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 15:14

Com retornos de Marcos Antônio e Rafael Tolói, os treinos foram focados visando jogo contra o Boston River no Morumbis

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