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Luis Suárez marca hat-trick em jogo eletrizante de dez gols contra o Philadelphia Union no MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 13:03 • Atualizado 25/05/2026 às 13:04

Luis Suárez marca hat-trick em jogo eletrizante de dez gols contra o Philadelphia Union no MLS

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