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Braithwaite aproveita rebote na área e abre o placar para o Grêmio; confira o lance

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Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 08:30

Braithwaite aproveita rebote na área e abre o placar para o Grêmio; confira o lance

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