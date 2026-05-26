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Sorteio define oitavas da Copa do Brasil; veja os confrontos

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 11:38

Confira os confrontos das oitavas de final da Copa do Brasil de 2026.

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