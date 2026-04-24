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Veja fotos do último treino do São Paulo antes de enfrentar o Mirassol

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 17:18

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
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