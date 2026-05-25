Apostas

Veja fotos do último treino do São Paulo antes de enfrentar o Boston River

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 18:22

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
1/4

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
2/4

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
3/4

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
4/4

Conteúdo Patrocinado