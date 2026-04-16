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Veja fotos do duelo entre Corinthians e Santa Fe pela Libertadores

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 22:19 • Atualizado 15/04/2026 às 23:00

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