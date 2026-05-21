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Sem goleiro! Veja o gol inacreditável perdido por Amuzu na Sul-Americana

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Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 08:59

Sem goleiro! Veja o gol inacreditável perdido por Amuzu na Sul-Americana

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