Apostas

Palmeiras treina forte para estreia em casa na Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 12:01

Primeiro desafio do Verdão como mandante na CONMEBOL Libertadores será o Sporting Cristal, do Peru.

Conteúdo Patrocinado