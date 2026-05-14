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O foguete de Mbaye nos acréscimos para selar o título pelo Francês

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 13:59

Ibrahim Mbaye carimbou o título do PSG na Ligue 1 com este golaço nos acréscimos na vitória por 2 a 0 sobre o Lens.

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