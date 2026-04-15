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Na LDU, Deyverson quase marca contra o Mirassol na Libertadores

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 10:22

Na LDU, Deyverson quase marca contra o Mirassol na CONMEBOL Libertadores

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