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Melhores momentos: Motherwell 2 x 3 Celtic pelo Escocês

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Publicado 13/05/2026 às 18:37 • Atualizado 13/05/2026 às 18:38

Melhores momentos: Motherwell 2 x 3 Celtic pelo Escocês

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