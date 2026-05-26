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Melhores momentos: Greuther Furth 2 x 0 Rot-Weiss Essen pela Segunda Divisão da Bundesliga

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Publicado 26/05/2026 às 17:52

Melhores momentos: Greuther Furth 2 x 0 Rot-Weiss Essen pela Segunda Divisão da Bundesliga

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