Apostas

Luciano diz que faltou ‘malandragem’ do São Paulo contra o Corinthians

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:53

Confira uma entrevista com Luciano após a derrota do São Paulo para o Corinthians no Brasileirão 2026.

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