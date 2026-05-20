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Luciano arrisca de muito longe e goleiro rival aceita; veja

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(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 09:48

Luciano arrisca de muito longe e goleiro rival aceita; veja

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