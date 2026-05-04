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Hugo Moura comenta sobre marcar contra o clube que o revelou

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 17:41

Hugo Moura comenta sobre marcar contra o Flamengo e revelou pedido do treinador que resultou no gol.

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