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Gustavo Henrique sobe mais que a defesa e marca de cabeça para o Corinthians; veja o lance

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(Foto: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 10:21 • Atualizado 01/05/2026 às 10:26

Gustavo Henrique sobe mais que a defesa e marca de cabeça para o Corinthians

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