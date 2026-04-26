Apostas

Franclim Carvalho aponta caminho para evitar novos tropeços após empate do Botafogo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 23:09

Técnico do Fogão destaca a necessidade de manter o resultado favorável após empatar com Internacional por 2 a 2.

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