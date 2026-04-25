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Treinador do São Paulo, Roger Machado comemora 51 anos; veja galeria de fotos do ex-jogador gremista

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 08:20

Gazeta Press/Acervo
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