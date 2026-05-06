Apostas

Eduardo Domínguez comenta tropeço do Atlético-MG no Uruguai

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 09:33

Técnico do Atlético-MG analisou o empate da equipe contra o Juventud pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Conteúdo Patrocinado