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Diniz ressalta coragem do time para tomar riscos no clássico Majestoso

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:24

Após falha de Raniele, Fernando Diniz fala sobre coragem da equipe em sair jogando de trás.

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