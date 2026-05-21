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Cristiano Ronaldo marca seu gol 972º pelo Al-Nassr pela Liga Saudita

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 16:47

Cristiano Ronaldo marca seu gol 972º pelo Al-Nassr pela Liga Saudita

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